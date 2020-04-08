UrduPoint.com
UK Health Minister Says Johnson In Stable Condition After 2nd Night In Intensive Care

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 02:39 PM

UK Health Minister Says Johnson in Stable Condition After 2nd Night in Intensive Care

Edward Argar, the minister of state at the UK Department of Health and Social Care, said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who contracted COVID-19, was in stable condition after spending his second night in intensive care

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Edward Argar, the minister of state at the UK Department of Health and Social Care, said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who contracted COVID-19, was in stable condition after spending his second night in intensive care.

"I understand the Prime Minister is in a stable condition, he's comfortable and in good spirits.

He has in the past had some oxygen, but he's not on ventilation," Argar told the Sky news broadcaster.

The 55-year-old prime minister was admitted to the hospital on Sunday with persistent symptoms of COVID-19 and transferred to intensive care on Monday. Johnson's spokesperson said on Tuesday that the prime minister's condition was stable and he was not receiving lung ventilation.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is deputizing for him, has said that the prime minister is receiving standard oxygen treatment and breathing without assistance.

