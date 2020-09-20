UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Health Minister Tells Public To Follow COVID-19 Rules Or Face National Lockdown

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 04:10 PM

UK Health Minister Tells Public to Follow COVID-19 Rules or Face National Lockdown

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2020) UK Health Minister Matt Hancock urged people on Sunday to follow social distancing restrictions to avoid another national lockdown, as the United Kingdom is on the brink of a second wave of COVID-19.

"If people break the rules, then we are more likely to end up with national measures," Hancock told the BBC broadcaster.

After stressing that "it is absolutely critical that at this moment that everybody stops, takes a step back and realizes we all got a part to do," the health minister said that he does not want to see another national lockdown like the one that was imposed from March to May.

"The public need to follow the rules, and that's why I say the country faces a choice," he added.

When asked if he would report to the police anyone he sees breaking the self-isolation rules, Hancock said he would, because "the self-isolation part is absolutely necessary .

.. to break the chain of transmission."

According to UK media reports, people in England will face fines between nearly $1,300 and $13,000 for violating quarantine measures aimed at stopping the second wave of the coronavirus infection in the UK.

Starting from September 28, people will be required to self-isolate if they test positive for COVID-19 or if they have come into contact with an infected person of face the fines, The Guardian said on Saturday.

As of Saturday, 390,358 people had tested positive for the COVID-19 in the United Kingdom, where 41,759 patients have died from the disease since the pandemic began.

Related Topics

Police Died Hancock United Kingdom March May September Sunday Media All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DHA specialist shares tips on preventing depressio ..

3 minutes ago

UAE reiterates commitment to multilateralism, outl ..

33 minutes ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 93,475

2 hours ago

ADNOC partners with Mubadala, ENEC to drive In-Cou ..

2 hours ago

Serbia-Kosovo deal will pave way for single visa t ..

2 hours ago

Indonesia reports 3,989 new COVID-19 cases, 105 de ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.