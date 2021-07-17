UrduPoint.com
UK Health Minister Tests Positive For COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 09:44 PM

UK Health Minister Tests Positive for COVID-19

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Saturday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and was experiencing "mild symptoms."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Saturday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and was experiencing "mild symptoms."

"I've tested positive for COVID. I was feeling a bit groggy last night, so I took a lateral flow test this morning and it has come out positive," he said in a recorded message on Twitter.

The 51-year-old politician said he was isolating at home with his family, pending the result of his PCR test. He said he was lucky to have received both COVID-19 vaccine doses.

