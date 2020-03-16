UrduPoint.com
UK Health Ministry Confirms 171 New Cases of COVID-19 in Previous 24 Hours

The number of confirmed coronavirus disease cases in the United Kingdom has risen to 1,543 on Monday, an increase of 171 in the preceding 24 hours, the Department of Health and Social Care reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus disease cases in the United Kingdom has risen to 1,543 on Monday, an increase of 171 in the preceding 24 hours, the Department of Health and Social Care reported.

Government officials did not confirm an increase in the death toll, which stood at 35 on Sunday.

On Thursday, the government announced that it was moving from the "contain" phase of controlling the outbreak to the "delay" phase. The chief medical officers also raised the risk to the UK from moderate to high.

According to The Guardian newspaper, this new phase also means that people who are displaying mild symptoms of the disease will be instructed to self-isolate at home and will not be tested for COVID-19 unless they are hospitalized.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said on Friday that schools in the UK would not close until specific guidance is given by the chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance and the chief medical officer for England Chris Whitty.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold a press conference later in the day after chairing a meeting of the Cobra emergency committee to discuss measures to control the spread of the disease.

