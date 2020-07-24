UrduPoint.com
UK Health Ministry Studying Ban On Daytime Junk Food Ads To Tackle Obesity - Minister

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 02:20 PM

UK Health Ministry Studying Ban on Daytime Junk Food Ads to Tackle Obesity - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) UK Health Minister Helen Whately said on Friday that she could not confirm reports on the UK government's immediate plans to ban advertising junk food before 9 p.m., at the same time stating that this was one of the measures that "would be looked at" by the authorities to tackle obesity.

Earlier in the week, media reported that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is about to announce restrictions on selling junk food in the country, including the ban on online and tv advertising of unhealthy products before 9 p.m. The move reportedly aims to tackle obesity to keep people as healthy as possible ahead of a possible second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

"The department of health has indeed been consulting on, for instance, how to protect children from adverts and the impact of adverts of unhealthy food.

So of course that is one of the policies that would be looked at," Whately told Sky news broadcaster.

According to Sky News, the UK Institute Of Practitioners In Advertising (IPA) sent a letter to its members warning them of the possible impact of the measure on the sector, calling the government's plans "draconian." Moreover, IPA Director-General Paul Bainsfair stated that he wrote notes to the prime minister, the chancellor and minister for the cabinet office to highlight the lack of evidence that further restrictions were needed and outlined possible damage to the companies in the industry and advertising agencies.

Various studies have confirmed that obesity is a serious risk factor for complications or death from the COVID-19.

