UK Health Regulator Says AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Does Not Cause Blood Clots

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 07:21 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) The UK's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) on Thursday said that a COVID-19 vaccine produced by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford does not cause blood clots.

"Today the UK regulator, following a rigorous scientific review of all the available data, said that the available evidence does not suggest that blood clots in veins (venous thromboembolism) are caused by COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca," the MHRA said in a press release.

June Raine, the MHRA's chief executive, said that the agency was continuing to monitor the safety of all vaccines currently being used in the UK's mass immunization program.

Several European Union member states have withdrawn the AstraZeneca vaccine from the use following reports that a small number of individuals developed blood clots after receiving a shot.

The European Medicines Agency is expected to give its judgment on the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine later this afternoon.

More Stories From World

