UK Health Secretary Calls for 250,000 Volunteers to Help in Fight Against Coronavirus

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock called on 250,000 citizens to help the National Health Service cope with the COVID-19 outbreak after it recorded the biggest daily rise in virus-related deaths.

The Department for Health and Social Care said 87 people had died across the country overnight, just as it entered a nationwide lockdown, bringing the total to 422. Over 8,000 of more than 82,000 people tested have been confirmed to have the virus.

"We are seeking a quarter of a million volunteers, people in good health, to help the NHS, for shopping, for delivery of medicines and to support those who are shielded to protect their own health," Hancock said during a press conference.

Over 35,000 medical staff are going to the "frontline" in the fight against the outbreak, he estimated. The number includes 11,788 retired doctors, nurses and other health professionals, as well as 5,500 final year medic students and 18,700 student nurses.

"We will next week open a new hospital, a temporary hospital, the NHS Nightingale hospital, at the Excel center in London," Hancock added.

The emergency hospital will comprise two wards, each of 2,000 people. It will be run with the help of the military and NHS clinicians who will make sure that the country has enough capacity "so that everyone can get the support they need."