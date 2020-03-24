UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Health Secretary Calls For 250,000 Volunteers To Help In Fight Against Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 11:20 PM

UK Health Secretary Calls for 250,000 Volunteers to Help in Fight Against Coronavirus

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock called on 250,000 citizens to help the National Health Service cope with the COVID-19 outbreak after it recorded the biggest daily rise in virus-related deaths.

The Department for Health and Social Care said 87 people had died across the country overnight, just as it entered a nationwide lockdown, bringing the total to 422. Over 8,000 of more than 82,000 people tested have been confirmed to have the virus.

"We are seeking a quarter of a million volunteers, people in good health, to help the NHS, for shopping, for delivery of medicines and to support those who are shielded to protect their own health," Hancock said during a press conference.

Over 35,000 medical staff are going to the "frontline" in the fight against the outbreak, he estimated. The number includes 11,788 retired doctors, nurses and other health professionals, as well as 5,500 final year medic students and 18,700 student nurses.

"We will next week open a new hospital, a temporary hospital, the NHS Nightingale hospital, at the Excel center in London," Hancock added.

The emergency hospital will comprise two wards, each of 2,000 people. It will be run with the help of the military and NHS clinicians who will make sure that the country has enough capacity "so that everyone can get the support they need."

Related Topics

UK Student Died London Hancock Million

Recent Stories

India's Modi, EU Commission Chief Discuss Coronavi ..

4 minutes ago

Trump Looking to Reopen US Economy in 2 Weeks - Wh ..

4 minutes ago

Italy Registers 743 New Coronavirus Deaths in 24 H ..

4 minutes ago

US to Provide Int'l Atomic Energy Agency $5Mil to ..

4 minutes ago

Extreme social media outcry for lockdown reduces p ..

4 minutes ago

AJK Govt lockdowns State for one month: AJK Prime ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.