UK Health Secretary Calls Surge In New COVID-19 Cases 'Very Serious Problem'

Wed 07th October 2020

UK Health Secretary Calls Surge in New COVID-19 Cases 'Very Serious Problem'

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) The recent surge in new COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom, which has seen the country break its single-day record for new positive tests multiple times, is a "very serious problem," Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednesday.

"It is a challenge, and everybody will have seen, from the rising case rates and unfortunately the rising hospitalization rates which have risen really quite sharply in the last week or so, that we have got a very serious problem on our hands," Hancock said during a webinar organized by the Confederation of British Industry.

The health secretary said that the UK government faced a challenge in curbing the second wave of the pandemic while causing as little "damage" as possible.

On Tuesday, the UK Department of Health and Social Care confirmed that 14,542 new positive tests for COVID-19 were registered over the preceding 24 hours.

This was the largest increase on record, with the exception of the 22,961 new positive tests added to the country's case total on Sunday, although this dramatic peak was blamed on a technical issue that saw a delay in new cases diagnosed over previous days being added to the cumulative total.

As many as 478 people were admitted to hospital in England with the disease on Sunday, the largest amount since June, according to official figures.

