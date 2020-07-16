UK Health Secretary Declines to Share Information on Alleged Vaccine Research Hacking

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) The United Kingdom's Health Secretary Matt Hancock declined to share any details on alleged Russian hacking of UK research facilities working on developing coronavirus vaccines while taking questions from members of parliament on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Cyber Security Center said that some hackers with alleged ties to Russia had tried to hack research facilities and organizations in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada, involved in developing vaccines against COVID-19.

"With respect to the question about cybersecurity and potential hacking, he [Labour parliament member Chris Bryant] will understand why I can't go into full details but I can reassure him that that National Cyber Security Center is taking this very seriously," Hancock said, answering a question on the matter from the lawmaker.

The secretary reiterated that any successful vaccine produced by the UK would be made available to the broadest number of people across the globe, not just UK citizens.