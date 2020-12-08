UrduPoint.com
UK Health Secretary Expects COVID-19 Restrictions To Be Lifted In Spring 2021

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 02:32 PM

UK Health Secretary Expects COVID-19 Restrictions to Be Lifted in Spring 2021

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky News that the government will start lifting COVID-19 restrictions in spring 2021 after enough vulnerable people are vaccinated

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky news that the government will start lifting COVID-19 restrictions in spring 2021 after enough vulnerable people are vaccinated.

"When enough people, who are vulnerable to COVID-19, have been vaccinated, then, of course, we can lift the restrictions," Hancock said adding that the government expects this to happen in spring 2021.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed on Tuesday that the United Kingdom was starting vaccination against coronavirus, expressing gratitude to the National Health Service (NHS), volunteers and all those following safety rules.

Last week, the UK became the first country in the world to grant emergency use approval to a candidate vaccine produced by US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German firm BioNTech.

