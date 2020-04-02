UrduPoint.com
UK Health Secretary Hancock Conducts First Press Briefing After Recovering From COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 11:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) UK Secretary of Health and Social Care Matt Hancock conducted his first public appearance after recovering from COVID-19 as he took part in the country's daily press briefing on the coronavirus disease on Thursday.

"I've been away for a week now and I'm delighted to be back," Hancock stated.

Hours after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, Hancock also revealed that he had contracted the disease and was entering self-isolation. The health secretary had minor symptoms and hospitalization was not required.

During the press briefing, the health secretary announced plans to conduct 100,000 tests for COVID-19 per day by the end of April.

Earlier in the day, the UK Department of Health and Social Care reported the largest day-on-day increase in both the number of new COVID-19 positive tests and the number of deaths caused by the disease.

As of 09:00 GMT on Thursday, 33,718 people in the UK have contracted COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak, after 4,244 new positive tests were recorded in the preceding 24 hours.

The UK death toll now stands at 2,921 as of 17:00 GMT on Wednesday, after 569 new deaths were reported by the health authorities.

