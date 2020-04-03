UK Health Secretary Hancock Says Peak of COVID-19 Outbreak to Come Sooner Than Expected

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The COVID-19 outbreak in the United Kingdom, which has already resulted in the deaths of more than 2,900 people, may reach its peak sooner than expected, potentially in the coming weeks, should citizens adhere to stringent social distancing measures designed to slow the outbreak, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Friday.

"The modeling suggests that that peak will be slightly sooner than previous, in the next few weeks but it is very, very sensitive to how many people follow the social distancing guidelines," Hancock said during an appearance on BBC Radio 4's Today program.

Hancock, who appeared at the UK government's daily press briefing on COVID-19 on Thursday evening, his first public appearance since recovering from the disease, reiterated the government's plans to conduct 100,000 tests for the disease per day by the end of April during his appearance on the UK's national broadcaster.

On Thursday, the UK Department of Health and Social Care reported the largest day-on-day increase in both the number of new COVID-19 positive tests and the number of deaths caused by the disease.

The government announced that 4,244 new positive tests have been registered, taking the total since the start of the outbreak in the UK to 33,718, as of 09:00 GMT on Thursday.

The UK death toll now stands at 2,921 as of 17:00 GMT on Wednesday, after 569 new deaths were reported by the health authorities.