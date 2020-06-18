UK Health Secretary Lauds Scientists for Revealing Dexamethasone 'Groundbreaking' Effects

(@FahadShabbir)

UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock praised on Wednesday a group of scientists who studied the effects of dexamethasone, a widely available type of corticosteroid medication, in treatment of critically ill COVID-19 patients, calling it a "groundbreaking" progress

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock praised on Wednesday a group of scientists who studied the effects of dexamethasone, a widely available type of corticosteroid medication, in treatment of critically ill COVID-19 patients, calling it a "groundbreaking" progress.

According to the research conducted by the University of Oxford, the drug, which costs 5 Pounds ($6), was proven to reduce the risk of death among coronavirus patients receiving lung ventilation treatment by 35 percent and patients on oxygen by 20 percent. The UK approved the use of dexamethasone in treating COVID-19 on Tuesday, calling it "the world's first coronavirus treatment proven to reduce the risk of death.

"

"It's brilliant news for everybody, and the scientists have done such a superb job. It was in February that they first spotted the potential of this drug, and they came to me and asked for the funding for the research. We put in 25 million pounds," Hancock told Sky News, calling the research "really really good progress" and "one of best pieces of news we've had through this whole crisis."

On his Twitter, the heath secretary described dexamethasone as a "groundbreaking" coronavirus treatment.

The World Health Organization earlier welcomed the clinical trials of dexamethasone as a "lifesaving scientific breakthrough."