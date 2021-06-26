UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock Resigns After Covid Breach

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 11:32 PM

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock resigns after Covid breach

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock resigned on Saturday, after revelations that he broke the government's own coronavirus restrictions during an affair with a close aide

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock resigned on Saturday, after revelations that he broke the government's own coronavirus restrictions during an affair with a close aide.

The frontman for Britain's response to the pandemic, particularly the vaccine roll-out, quit in a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, reiterating his earlier apology.

"We owe it to people who have sacrificed so much on this pandemic to be honest when we have let them down as I have done by breaching the guidance," he wrote.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Hancock United Kingdom Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Medvedev wins first grass court title in timely Wi ..

3 minutes ago

Calvert-Lewin backs Kane to come good against Germ ..

3 minutes ago

Cycling: Tour de France results and standings

3 minutes ago

UK's Actions During Defender Incident Could Escala ..

3 minutes ago

Distt admin to start registration of labourers fro ..

40 minutes ago

Rs 106 b GB budget for fiscal year 2021-22 was pre ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.