UK Health Secretary Positive For COVID-19 After Prime Minister
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 07:39 PM
Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Friday said he had tested positive for COVID-19, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was self-isolating with "mild symptoms" of the virus
"Following medical advice, I was advised to test for #Coronavirus. I've tested positive.
Thankfully my symptoms are mild and I'm working from home & self-isolating," Hancockannounced on Twitter.