UK health secretary positive for COVID-19 after Prime Minister

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Friday said he had tested positive for COVID-19, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was self-isolating with "mild symptoms" of the virus.

"Following medical advice, I was advised to test for #Coronavirus. I've tested positive.

Thankfully my symptoms are mild and I'm working from home & self-isolating," Hancockannounced on Twitter.