UK Health Secretary Positive For COVID-19 After Prime Minister

Fri 27th March 2020 | 07:39 PM

UK health secretary positive for COVID-19 after Prime Minister

Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Friday said he had tested positive for COVID-19, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was self-isolating with "mild symptoms" of the virus

Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Friday said he had tested positive for COVID-19, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was self-isolating with "mild symptoms" of the virus.

"Following medical advice, I was advised to test for #Coronavirus. I've tested positive.

Thankfully my symptoms are mild and I'm working from home & self-isolating," Hancockannounced on Twitter.

