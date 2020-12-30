UrduPoint.com
UK Health Secretary Says Oxford/AstraZeneca Vaccine Against COVID-19 Easier To Distribute

The COVID-19 vaccine, developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, is easier to distribute to general practitioner (GP) settings and care homes, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednesday shortly after London authorized the use of the vaccine

In early December, the UK authorized the use of another COVID-19 vaccine, developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

"We can now accelerate the vaccine rollout. Because we have the two vaccines, we can go faster than previously. And also, cause this Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine does not have to be kept at this ultra-low temperature, it means that it is easier to distribute, for instance in GP settings and in care homes.

It only needs to be kept in normal fridge temperature rather than in the super-deep freezer," Hancock told the Sky news broadcaster.

The health secretary also said that the time between receiving the first and second dose of the vaccine can be "up to" 12 weeks.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed the authorization of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine and called it "a triumph for British science."

