UK Health Secretary Says Wants to Do Away With Compulsory PCR Tests For Travel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Sajid Javid told Sky news that he was hoping to get rid of the compulsory PCR tests that are required upon the return to the United Kingdom 'soon.'

"When it comes to travel there are some rules that will have to remain in place but the PCR test that's required upon return to the UK - look, I want to try and get rid of that as soon as I can," Javid said.

The health secretary noted that he was yet unable to make the decision to stop PCR tests. However, when asked about vaccine passports, Javid noted that he "doesn't like the idea" of people having to show documentation that will allow them "to do basic things."

Several countries have rolled out programs that use vaccine passports or certificates to grant access to public spaces or international travel.

But in some cases, such programs have been cause for protests. France has seen several weekends of demonstrations since introducing a health pass system.

Javid's comments come days after the British Competition and Markets Authority urged the government to introduce tougher vetting procedures for companies offering PCR testing to travelers amid increasing complaints from consumers about late deliveries of COVID-19 test results and the lack of feedback from service providers when issues arise.

All travelers entering the UK, including British citizens, must present a negative COVID-19 test result which was taken within 72 hours of arrival.