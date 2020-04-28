UK Health Secretary Sounds Alarm About Suspected COVID-19-Linked Illness in Children

Several children in the United Kingdom have died from an abnormal respiratory disease that health authorities fear might be linked to COVID-19, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Tuesday

"We have lost some children. In all of the instances I know of, they had quite significant underlying health conditions

"It is a new disease that we think may be caused by coronavirus and the COVID-19 virus. We are not 100 percent sure because some of the people who got it hadn't tested positive, so we're doing a lot of research now but it is something that we're worried about," Hancock told the LBC broadcaster.

According to the official, this disease is "rare, although significant" for those of children who get it.

Clarifying the numbers, Hancock said "we have lost some children," among them those both with and without underlying health conditions.

As of Tuesday, the UK has reported 157,149 coronavirus cases, including 21,092 deaths in hospitals.