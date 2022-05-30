UK Health Security Agency Detects 71 New Cases of Monkeypox - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2022) The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has detected 71 new human cases of monkeypox in the UK, Sky news reports.

All of the new cases have been identified in England, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the UK since May 7 to 179.

Earlier, the UK Health Agency said that despite new cases, the risk to the population remains low. However, the agency has advised those in contact with the cases to self-isolate for 21 days.

In addition, the UKHSA has stocked a safe smallpox vaccine (called Imvanex, supplied by Bavarian Nordic) and is offering it to identified human close contacts diagnosed with monkeypox to reduce the risk of symptomatic infection and severe illness.