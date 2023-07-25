Open Menu

UK Health Security Agency Presents Strategy To Combat Current, Future Health Risks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 25, 2023 | 10:52 PM

The United Kingdom's Health Security Agency (UKHSA) on Tuesday presented its three-year strategy to mitigate risks to public health and develop capabilities to combat future threats

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) The United Kingdom's Health Security Agency (UKHSA) on Tuesday presented its three-year strategy to mitigate risks to public health and develop capabilities to combat future threats.

"The new strategy sets out UKHSA's vision and goals for the next 3 years to prepare for and respond to health threats and build the capabilities and technologies to protect the country in the future," the agency said in a statement.

The UKHSA announced a total of six strategic priorities in its plan, including readiness to respond to all hazards to health, improvement of health outcomes through vaccines, reduction of the impact of infectious diseases and antimicrobial resistance, protection of health from threats in the environment, improved action on health security through data and insight, and developing UKHSA as a high-performing agency.

"Through this strategic plan, UKHSA will continue to work across government, academia, and the private and voluntary sectors to keep the public safe and ensure that the UK is in the best possible position to respond to the hazards that we will face in coming years," UKHSA Director Dame Jenny Harries said.

The agency plans to publish annual reports to monitor its progress on the strategy each year over the 2023-2026 period.

The UKHSA is a government agency established in 2021 to strengthen public health and protect it from various threats, including infections, environmental, radiological and chemical hazards through scientific and operational leadership.

