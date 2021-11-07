UK Health Service Must Cope With COVID-19 Issues Without Tough Lockdowns - Union Head

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2021) The CEO of the UK National Health Service (NHS) Providers, Chris Hopson, told Times Radio on Sunday that the NHS must find a way to settle COVID-19 related issues without imposing "draconian lockdowns."

"Everybody at the NHS absolutely recognizes that it is our job to cope as best we can with COVID pressures without resorting to the kind of draconian lockdowns," Hopson said.

The official also mentioned that the COVID-19 pandemic is turning into the endemic, which means that the virus will become a regular disease constantly accompanying people.

In late October, the head of the NHS Confederation, Matthew Taylor, said that the UK government needs to consider re-introducing anti-COVID-19 measures, such as mandatory masks in public places, work from home, and ban unnecessary gatherings due to crowded hospitals ahead of winter.