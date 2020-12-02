UK Health Service Ready to Start Vaccination Against COVID-19 Early Next Week - Hancock

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The United Kingdom may start vaccinating the population against COVID-19 already early next week, Secretary of State for Health Matt Hancock said on Wednesday, after the government authorized the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

"The NHS [National Health Service] stands ready to start vaccinating early next week. The UK is the first country in the world to have a clinically approved vaccine for supply," Hancock wrote on Twitter.