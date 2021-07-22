(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The UK government said on Wednesday that it will back the National Health Service (NHS) by providing a 3% salary uplift to health workers in full accordance with recommendations of NHS independent pay review bodies.

"NHS staff including nurses, paramedics, consultants, and dentists in England will receive a 3% pay rise backdated to April 2021 after the government accepted the recommendations of the independent NHS Pay Review Body and the Review Body for Doctors' and Dentists' Renumeration," the statement read.

The NHS staff has 45,300 more workers in 2021 compared to 2020 to fight the pandemic, the government added.

"NHS staff are rightly receiving a pay rise this year despite the wider public sector pay pause, in recognition of their extraordinary efforts. We asked the independent pay review bodies for their recommendations and I'm pleased to accept them in full, with a 3% pay rise for all staff in scope, from doctors and nurses to paramedics and porters," Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said in the statement.

On July 19, the UK lifted almost all COVID-19 restrictions as part of the government's roadmap out of lockdown, despite an ongoing surge in coronavirus cases and warnings from opposition politicians. The number of fully vaccinated adults stands at 69%.