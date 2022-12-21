UK Health Workers to Strike Wednesday After Last-Ditch Talks Over Pay Fail

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) UK's National Health Service workers will go ahead with the planned strike on Wednesday after last-minute talks over a pay raise between Health Secretary Stephen Barclay and union representatives failed.

Thousands of ambulance workers and paramedics from three unions ” Unite, Unison and GMB ” will walk out across the country to demand that the government of Rishi Sunak match their pay with the surging cost of living.

Unite national lead officer Onay Kasab, who attended the meeting, called the negotiations "pointless" and Barclay's stance "frankly insulting."

"The meeting was made entirely pointless by the attitude of Stephen Barclay who refused to discuss pay.

How he hopes to get movement and resolve the dispute without discussing the key issue is mystifying," Kasab said.

"His appeal that the agreements on emergency cover are respected was frankly insulting. Our members are taking strike action as an absolute last resort as they witness the NHS crumble on a daily basis," he added.

Emergency care workers remain committed to covering emergency calls during industrial action, the unionist said. He stressed that striking workers would immediately leave picket lines if a trust could not cope with emergencies.