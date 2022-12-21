UrduPoint.com

UK Health Workers To Strike Wednesday After Last-Ditch Talks Over Pay Fail

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2022 | 01:10 AM

UK Health Workers to Strike Wednesday After Last-Ditch Talks Over Pay Fail

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) UK's National Health Service workers will go ahead with the planned strike on Wednesday after last-minute talks over a pay raise between Health Secretary Stephen Barclay and union representatives failed.

Thousands of ambulance workers and paramedics from three unions ” Unite, Unison and GMB ” will walk out across the country to demand that the government of Rishi Sunak match their pay with the surging cost of living.

Unite national lead officer Onay Kasab, who attended the meeting, called the negotiations "pointless" and Barclay's stance "frankly insulting."

"The meeting was made entirely pointless by the attitude of Stephen Barclay who refused to discuss pay.

How he hopes to get movement and resolve the dispute without discussing the key issue is mystifying," Kasab said.

"His appeal that the agreements on emergency cover are respected was frankly insulting. Our members are taking strike action as an absolute last resort as they witness the NHS crumble on a daily basis," he added.

Emergency care workers remain committed to covering emergency calls during industrial action, the unionist said. He stressed that striking workers would immediately leave picket lines if a trust could not cope with emergencies.

Related Topics

Lead United Kingdom From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

World Cup winners begin victory parade among eupho ..

World Cup winners begin victory parade among euphoric Argentines

49 minutes ago
 Sherman, Canadian Counterpart Discuss Haiti, Ukrai ..

Sherman, Canadian Counterpart Discuss Haiti, Ukraine, Cooperation in Arctic - St ..

49 minutes ago
 'We are human beings': Venezuelan migrants lament ..

'We are human beings': Venezuelan migrants lament US border ruling

49 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan Not Announced Plans to Redirect Transit ..

Kazakhstan Not Announced Plans to Redirect Transit From Ust-Luga to Germany - Tr ..

49 minutes ago
 Two-day Pak Pharma, healthcare expo to start tomor ..

Two-day Pak Pharma, healthcare expo to start tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Police books 3 unidentified suspects in 'attempted ..

Police books 3 unidentified suspects in 'attempted murder case'

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.