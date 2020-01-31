UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Healthcare Department Confirms Two First Cases Of Coronavirus In Country

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 05:03 PM

UK Healthcare Department Confirms Two First Cases of Coronavirus in Country

The UK Department of Health and Social Care confirmed on Friday that first two cases of the novel coronavirus, originating in China, were registered in the country

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The UK Department of Health and Social Care confirmed on Friday that first two cases of the novel coronavirus, originating in China, were registered in the country.

"We can confirm that two patients in England, who are members of the same family, have tested positive for coronavirus. The patients are receiving specialist NHS [National Health Service] care, and we are using tried and tested infection control procedures to prevent further spread of the virus," Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said, as quoted in the statement by the UK Department of Health and Social Care.

Whitty added that the NHS was "extremely well-prepared" and that effort was underway to identify any contacts of the patients and prevent further spread of the virus.

"We are continuing to work closely with the World Health Organization and the international community as the outbreak in China develops to ensure we are ready for all eventualities," Whitty said.

Related Topics

World China Same United Kingdom Family All

Recent Stories

Senior banker joins Apna Microfinance Bank Limited ..

3 seconds ago

Mohammed bin Rashid to crown Arab Hope Maker 2020 ..

36 minutes ago

HE Governor Sindh received HE Ambassador of the St ..

39 minutes ago

Uniform curriculum for across country primary scho ..

11 minutes ago

Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (F ..

11 minutes ago

Over 200,000 youth applies for PM's Hunarmand Paki ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.