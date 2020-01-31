UK Healthcare Department Confirms Two First Cases of Coronavirus in Country

The UK Department of Health and Social Care confirmed on Friday that first two cases of the novel coronavirus, originating in China, were registered in the country

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The UK Department of Health and Social Care confirmed on Friday that first two cases of the novel coronavirus, originating in China, were registered in the country.

"We can confirm that two patients in England, who are members of the same family, have tested positive for coronavirus. The patients are receiving specialist NHS [National Health Service] care, and we are using tried and tested infection control procedures to prevent further spread of the virus," Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said, as quoted in the statement by the UK Department of Health and Social Care.

Whitty added that the NHS was "extremely well-prepared" and that effort was underway to identify any contacts of the patients and prevent further spread of the virus.

"We are continuing to work closely with the World Health Organization and the international community as the outbreak in China develops to ensure we are ready for all eventualities," Whitty said.