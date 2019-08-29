UrduPoint.com
UK Heathrow Airport Warns Of Disruption By Green Activists Flying Drones

London's Heathrow airport warned on Thursday that it could face disruption of its work by environmentalists who plan to fly drones over the site to demand tougher ecological measures from the UK government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) London's Heathrow airport warned on Thursday that it could face disruption of its work by environmentalists who plan to fly drones over the site to demand tougher ecological measures from the UK government.

The Heathrow Pause group says it will fly toy drones in the Heathrow exclusion zone starting from September 13 to make the UK government tell the truth about global warming, abide by the parliament's declaration of an Environment and Climate Emergency, cooperate with other institutions on climate change issues, immediately act to tackle biodiversity loss as well as reduce CO2 emissions to net zero by 2025.

"We are working closely with the Met Police and will use our own drone detection capability to mitigate the operational impact of any illegal use of drones near the airport," Heathrow said in a statement, as quoted by the Sky news broadcaster.

The airport pointed out that drone flights over Heathrow were illegal and any persons responsible would face legal proceedings.

"Any drone flown into the path of an aircraft has the potential to cause great harm and endanger those on board," the Metropolitan Police told Sky News.

The environmental group argues that the flights will be carried out with respect to strict safety measures and protocols.

Last year, the UK parliament supported the government's initiative to expand Heathrow with a third runaway, which is also a matter of concern for environmental activists.

