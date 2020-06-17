UrduPoint.com
UK High Commission Calls On India, China To Engage In Dialogue Amid Border Clashes

Wed 17th June 2020 | 05:54 PM

The United Kingdom has called on both India and China to engage in dialogue and find a peaceful solution amid "concerning" reports of deadly clashes on the border between the two countries, a British High Commission representative in New Delhi said on Wednesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The United Kingdom has called on both India and China to engage in dialogue and find a peaceful solution amid "concerning" reports of deadly clashes on the border between the two countries, a British High Commission representative in New Delhi said on Wednesday.

"Clearly these are concerning reports. We encourage China and India to engage in dialogue on issues relating to the border - violence is in no-one's interest," the diplomatic representative said in a statement.

The India-China border conflict turned deadly on Monday as armed clashes broke out in Ladakh, resulting in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers, according to the country's armed forces. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has accused Indian troops of committing flagrant violations by crossing the border illegally and carrying out provocative attacks.

A Chinese military spokesman said on Tuesday that both sides had suffered casualties during the clashes, although no further details were provided.

The clashes followed several months of tensions along the disputed border, despite efforts from leading politicians on both sides to de-escalate the ongoing situation.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that the situation on the border is now stable. Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Lavrov has welcomed reports that representatives from Beijing and New Delhi are ready to begin talks over the recent clashes.

