The UK High Court in London has approved a 1.2 billion pound ($1.6 billion) plan to bail out UK air carrier Virgin Atlantic, according to a ruling published Wednesday

Virgin Atlantic stakeholders made a deal with creditors and investors in July on a private-only recapitalization of the airline to avoid placing it into administration.

Stakeholders from Virgin Group and Delta Air Lines, which together control 100 percent of Virgin Atlantic's shares, have promised the carrier a lifeline that will allow it to return to profitability in 2022.

The UK company laid off 3,550 staff and shut its base at London's Gatwick airport after the coronavirus pandemic grounded international and domestic flights across the globe.