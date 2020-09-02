UrduPoint.com
UK High Court Backs Virgin Atlantic's Bailout Plan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 11:01 PM

UK High Court Backs Virgin Atlantic's Bailout Plan

The UK High Court in London has approved a 1.2 billion pound ($1.6 billion) plan to bail out UK air carrier Virgin Atlantic, according to a ruling published Wednesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The UK High Court in London has approved a 1.2 billion pound ($1.6 billion) plan to bail out UK air carrier Virgin Atlantic, according to a ruling published Wednesday.

Virgin Atlantic stakeholders made a deal with creditors and investors in July on a private-only recapitalization of the airline to avoid placing it into administration.

Stakeholders from Virgin Group and Delta Air Lines, which together control 100 percent of Virgin Atlantic's shares, have promised the carrier a lifeline that will allow it to return to profitability in 2022.

The UK company laid off 3,550 staff and shut its base at London's Gatwick airport after the coronavirus pandemic grounded international and domestic flights across the globe.

More Stories From World

