Open Menu

UK High Court Rules Placing Lone Asylum-Seeking Children In Hotels Unlawful

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 27, 2023 | 09:38 PM

UK High Court Rules Placing Lone Asylum-Seeking Children in Hotels Unlawful

The UK High Court ruled on Thursday that the Home Office's routine practice of housing unaccompanied minor asylum seekers in hotels was unlawful

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) The UK High Court ruled on Thursday that the Home Office's routine practice of housing unaccompanied minor asylum seekers in hotels was unlawful.

UK charity organization Every Child Protected Against Trafficking brought a legal challenge against the UK Home Office earlier this year for its practice of housing unaccompanied asylum-seeking (UAS) children in hotels.

"From December 2021 at the latest, the practice of accommodating children in hotels, outside local authority care, was both systematic and routine and had become an established part of the procedure for dealing with UAS children. From that point on, the Home Secretary's provision of hotel accommodation for UAS children exceeded the proper limits of her powers was unlawful," the ruling read.

Justice Martin Daniel Chamberlain ruled that the UK Home Office's power to accommodate unaccompanied asylum-seeking children in hotels may "be used on very short periods in true emergency situations."

In August 2022, over 13,500 people crossed the English Channel to enter the UK illegally, which is an all-time monthly high since the beginning of the migration crisis in 2019. The total number of migrants who entered the UK in 2022 was over 44,000, including children. British media reported that the country was spending about 7 million Pounds ($8.7 million) per day to house migrants in hotels.

Related Topics

Hotel United Kingdom May August December 2019 Media From Million Court Housing

Recent Stories

Biden Ignored US Military's Advice Not to Withdraw ..

Biden Ignored US Military's Advice Not to Withdraw From Afghanistan - Ex-CENTCOM ..

10 minutes ago
 Nasdaq Dubai welcomes Dar Al-Arkan&#039;s listing ..

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes Dar Al-Arkan&#039;s listing of $600mn sukuk

24 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia&#039;s PIF marks $5bn to invest in Om ..

Saudi Arabia&#039;s PIF marks $5bn to invest in Oman&#039;s vital sectors

24 minutes ago
 Issa bin Zayed mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin ..

Issa bin Zayed mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed

24 minutes ago
 Putin Calls Zimbabwe Reliable Partner of Russia on ..

Putin Calls Zimbabwe Reliable Partner of Russia on African Continent

1 minute ago
 MC to be converted on solar system: Commissioner

MC to be converted on solar system: Commissioner

1 minute ago
Canada Border Agency Charges US Resident After Sei ..

Canada Border Agency Charges US Resident After Seizing Firearms From Him - State ..

1 minute ago
 Russia-Africa University Association to Be Created ..

Russia-Africa University Association to Be Created Soon - Moscow State Universit ..

1 minute ago
 Necessary to Hear Russia's Complaints Regarding Gr ..

Necessary to Hear Russia's Complaints Regarding Grain Deal - African Union Chief

31 minutes ago
 Ammunition Depot on Fire in Central Greece, Explos ..

Ammunition Depot on Fire in Central Greece, Explosions Heard - Reports

31 minutes ago
 Poland to Increase Troop Strength to 7 Divisions - ..

Poland to Increase Troop Strength to 7 Divisions - Deputy Prime Minister

32 minutes ago
 Trump's Attorneys Told To Expect Indictment Agains ..

Trump's Attorneys Told To Expect Indictment Against Former President - Reports

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World