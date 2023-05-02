UrduPoint.com

UK Hit By Fresh Round Of Strikes By Health Workers

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2023 | 08:01 PM

UK hit by fresh round of strikes by health workers

Health workers in the United Kingdom (UK) staged fresh walkouts on Monday and Tuesday over pay and conditions, after unions rejected the government's pay offer last month

LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Health workers in the United Kingdom (UK) staged fresh walkouts on Monday and Tuesday over pay and conditions, after unions rejected the government's pay offer last month.

Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) began the strike at 8 p.m. Sunday, and the action will continue until midnight on Monday.

It is the third round of strikes by RCN nurses this year, amid the UK's raging cost-of-living crisis.

However, this is the first strike with no national derogations, meaning that "nursing staff working in emergency departments, intensive care units, cancer care and other services that were previously exempt," are taking part, according to the RCN.

Nevertheless, the RCN agreed on Sunday to accept some exemptions, to maintain essential services in the National Health Service (NHS).

