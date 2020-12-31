UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Hits New Daily High With 55,892 Coronavirus Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 10:48 PM

UK Hits New Daily High With 55,892 Coronavirus Cases

The United Kingdom saw 55,892 new coronavirus cases in the past day, breaking the record of 53,135 cases recorded Tuesday, according to data published Thursday by the Department of Health

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) The United Kingdom saw 55,892 new coronavirus cases in the past day, breaking the record of 53,135 cases recorded Tuesday, according to data published Thursday by the Department of Health.

This brings the total to 2,488,780 cases. The overall number of virus-related deaths stands at 73,331.

The death toll rose by 964 during the same period. It is short of 981 fatalities reported Wednesday, which was the highest daily toll since April 24.

The emergence of a new, fast-spreading strain has forced the government to toughen restrictions for another 20 million people in parts of England, which is overwhelmingly under the highest level of curbs, called Tier 4.

Related Topics

Same United Kingdom April Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan urges UN to demand India drops 'fabricate ..

2 minutes ago

MOHAP provides COVID-19 vaccine to citizens, resid ..

20 minutes ago

Punjab govt taking steps to ensure cleanliness in ..

2 minutes ago

Europe's Multi-Speed Vaccine Rollout Off to Bumpy ..

2 minutes ago

Govt ready to hold talks with opposition except NR ..

2 minutes ago

20 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochista ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.