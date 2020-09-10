UrduPoint.com
UK Holds Crisis Talks With EU As Pelosi Warns On Brexit Bill

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 05:29 PM

Britain headed into emergency talks with the European Union on Thursday facing warnings of legal action over a new Brexit bill and a threatening reminder of its obligations to Northern Ireland from top US Democrat Nancy Pelosi

Warnings redoubled too within the ranks of the ruling Conservative party as former prime minister John Major, who helped lay the foundations for peace in Northern Ireland in the 1990s, said his successor Boris Johnson risked trashing the nation's global reputation.

Britain's signature on any treaty or agreement has always been "sacrosanct", Major said, after ministers in London conceded that the new bill would breach an EU withdrawal treaty in the countdown to a full Brexit divorce.

"If we lose our reputation for honouring the promises we make, we will have lost something beyond price that may never be regained," he said.

EU vice president Maros Sefcovic headed to London demanding "clarifications" over the new UK Internal Market Bill, after it was submitted to a stormy session of parliament Wednesday.

The bill would give British ministers unilateral powers to regulate trade among England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, once the force of EU law expires after a post-Brexit transition period at the end of this year.

But under the EU withdrawal treaty, Britain is meant to liaise with Brussels on arrangements for Northern Ireland, which will have the UK's only land border with the EU, and where 30 years of bloodshed were ended with a landmark peace deal in 1998.

