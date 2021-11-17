UrduPoint.com

UK Home Minister Blames 'Dysfunctional' Asylum System Over Liverpool Bombing - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 04:51 PM

UK Home Minister Blames 'Dysfunctional' Asylum System Over Liverpool Bombing - Reports

UK Home Minister Priti Patel has reportedly claimed on Wednesday that the suspect in the Liverpool Sunday terror attack took advantage of the country's "dysfunctional" asylum system to remain in the United Kingdom after his application for a permanent residence was rejected

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) UK Home Minister Priti Patel has reportedly claimed on Wednesday that the suspect in the Liverpool Sunday terror attack took advantage of the country's "dysfunctional" asylum system to remain in the United Kingdom after his application for a permanent residence was rejected.

According to the British media, Patel, who is on a three-day visit to Washington, told reporters on her flight to the US that the suicide bombing showed that the government was right to reform the asylum system.

"The case in Liverpool was a complete reflection of how dysfunctional, how broken, the system has been in the past, and why I want to bring changes forward," she was quoted as saying by Sky news.

Patel also blamed the legal advisers who go to court "day-in-day-out" to defend the rights of individuals intent on causing harm, according to Sky.

On Sunday, a taxi exploded near the Women's Hospital in Liverpool, leaving one man dead and another one injured. The police classified the incident as an act of terrorism and detectives believe that the passenger who died in the explosion was the one who was carrying an improvised explosive device in the taxi, whose driver managed to get out.

The suspect was later identified as Emad Al Swealmeen, a 32-year-old asylum seeker whose application to stay in the UK had been reportedly rejected by the Home Office because immigration authorities believed he was lying about his Syrian-Iraqi origins.

Following the Liverpool bombing, the UK raised the terror threat level from substantial to severe, meaning that an attack is highly like in the near future.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Police Washington Driver Visit Died Suicide Liverpool Man United Kingdom Women Sunday Media From Government Court

Recent Stories

Fake fertilizers, raw material worth Rs 6 mln seiz ..

Fake fertilizers, raw material worth Rs 6 mln seized in Multan

few seconds
 Berlin Not Planning to Accept Migrants From Belaru ..

Berlin Not Planning to Accept Migrants From Belarus-Poland Border - Interior Min ..

3 seconds ago
 DC inspects ongoing anti-measles, rubella drive

DC inspects ongoing anti-measles, rubella drive

5 minutes ago
 Consul General, Police Attach of Italy visit SSU h ..

Consul General, Police Attach of Italy visit SSU headquarters

5 minutes ago
 Parliament passes bill on EVMs, right of vote to o ..

Parliament passes bill on EVMs, right of vote to overseas Pakistanis

5 minutes ago
 Berlin Believes Dialogue With Lukashenko on Migrat ..

Berlin Believes Dialogue With Lukashenko on Migration Crisis Has Sense

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.