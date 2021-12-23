UrduPoint.com

UK Home Minister Condemns Anti-Semitic Attack In North London

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 10:54 PM

UK Home Minister Condemns Anti-Semitic Attack in North London

UK Home Minister Priti Patel on Thursday condemned a "seriously disturbing" anti-Semitic attack in north London, and said she was in close contact with the Metropolitan Police and a charity protecting the Jewish community in the UK

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) UK Home Minister Priti Patel on Thursday condemned a "seriously disturbing" anti-Semitic attack in north London, and said she was in close contact with the Metropolitan Police and a charity protecting the Jewish community in the UK.

"Seriously disturbing antisemitic incident in north London. I will remain in close contact with @metpoliceuk and @CST_UK (Community Security Trust) as the investigation progresses and I would urge anyone with info to contact the police immediately," Patel wrote on her official Twitter account.

The London police have released a CCTV image of a man they said they need to speak with in connection with a hate crime outside an overground train station in Camden on December 2.

The victim - a man in his twenties - was approached by the suspect, who made anti-Semitic comments after damaging a display that had been raised to celebrate Chanukah.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism said in a statement that the alleged assailant told the victim that he was "looking for a Jew to kill" before leaving the scene.

The campaign group also claimed that the police faced criticism for their initially slow response to the attack, but that the investigation has been upgraded following intervention by the CST.

Related Topics

Attack Police Twitter London Man United Kingdom December Jew

Recent Stories

Belarus Labels Radio Liberty Site, Social Media as ..

Belarus Labels Radio Liberty Site, Social Media as Extremist

2 minutes ago
 US, Allies to Bring More NATO Capabilities Near Ru ..

US, Allies to Bring More NATO Capabilities Near Russia if It Invades Ukraine - O ..

2 minutes ago
 Parliament formulates laws with great diligence bu ..

Parliament formulates laws with great diligence but not implemented properly: Al ..

2 minutes ago
 Cold, dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

Cold, dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 Early completion of projects to remove backwardnes ..

Early completion of projects to remove backwardness from Balochistan: MPA Umar

2 minutes ago
 Japan, US Plan 'Attack Base' to Respond to Possibl ..

Japan, US Plan 'Attack Base' to Respond to Possible Taiwan Crisis With China - R ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.