UK Home Office Paid Faith Organizations To Deport Migrants - Reports

Tue 05th November 2019 | 05:27 PM

The UK Home Office has paid thousands of dollars to religious and community organizations to encourage them to work with immigration enforcement teams in removing predominantly homeless migrants from the United Kingdom, a practice that has brought about accusations of racial profiling, The Guardian reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) The UK Home Office has paid thousands of Dollars to religious and community organizations to encourage them to work with immigration enforcement teams in removing predominantly homeless migrants from the United Kingdom, a practice that has brought about accusations of racial profiling, The Guardian reported on Tuesday.

According to the newspaper, Manchester-based human rights charity Refugee and Asylum Seeker Participatory Action Research earlier obtained a document revealing that the ministry deported people with the help of community centers and faith organizations in London, Birmingham, Slough and Manchester where it had clinics for migrants. The Home Office reportedly mainly targeted Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Brazilians, Albanians and Chinese nationals.

"The extent to which the Home Office is infiltrating our communities by co-opting community and faith organisations is extremely shocking. These kinds of practices destroy trust within and between communities. It will also leave many marginalised people wondering who they can turn to and trust in their time of need," Fizza Qureshi, the co-chief executive officer of the Migrants' Rights Network said, as quoted by the media.

As for the organizations that got paid by the Home Office for their help, the media pointed out two linked Sikh organizations � Sikh Council and Sikh Youth and Community Service � that received hundreds of thousands of dollars in recent years. According to the Sikh Youth and Community Service's spokesperson, Balvinder Kaur, the community has helped the Home Office send over 220 people back to India in "a respectful and dignified manner" since 2016.

A spokesman for the Sikh Council said that the charities did not consider the scheme to be harmful and used the government's funds as a means to alleviate poverty and the suffering of the homeless.

"We do provide specifically a voluntary departure service from [the] Home Office every Monday for people without the right to stay in the UK to return to their country. Our budget is based on the work done and expenses incurred to make the programme available to the public," a spokesperson for the north London-based Casa do Brasil said, as cited by the media.

At the same time, the media cited a statement made by the Home Office's spokesperson, in which they claim that so-called immigration surgeries based in community and religious centers gave people the opportunity to speak to immigration officers, without fear of arrest, about the steps they should take to stay in the UK or get practical support to go back home voluntarily.

On Monday, 15 organizations sent a joint letter containing their concerns over the Home Office's migration policies to all London councils.

"We write to express our renewed concerns for the rights of migrant and refugee rough sleepers in the context of Brexit and the government's ongoing 'hostile environment' for migrants," the letter said.

The organizations called on the local authorities to suspend cooperation with the Rough Sleeping Support Service, which was set up by the Home Office to collect data on homeless foreign nationals and help them with their immigration cases, until the Home Office provided detailed guidance on how the scheme works. The joint letter also contains a request that the councils not transfer homelessness data to the ministry without informed consent.

