UK Home Office Redefines Modern Slavery as Illegal Immigration Issue - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) The UK Home Office has removed modern slavery from the portfolio of minister for safeguarding and moved it under the remit of minister in charge of illegal immigration and asylum, UK media reported on Thursday.

The Guardian called the change a clear sign that the ministry is doubling down on Secretary of State for the Home Department Suella Braverman's suggestion that people are not taking modern slavery seriously and that victims of slavery are no longer being prioritized.

The newspaper noted that modern slavery was on the official list of ministerial responsibilities for the previous safeguarding minister, Rachel Maclean, but her successor, Mims Davies, had it removed from her mandate.

Modern slavery now appears under "illegal immigration and asylum" category in the mandate of immigration minister Tom Pursglove, according to the report.

"We are committed to tackling the heinous crime of modern slavery and in the UK we have a world-leading response. However, it is clear people are abusing our system when they have no right to be here, in order to frustrate their removal," a Home Office spokesperson was quoted as saying in the report.

The absence of an independent anti-slavery commissioner since Sara Thornton left in April, despite this being a legal requirement under the Modern Slavery Act, is another sign, however, for the newspaper to say that the UK government appears no longer to prioritize modern slavery as a crime.