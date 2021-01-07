UK Home Secretary Blames Trump for US Capitol Riots

UK Home Office Minister Priti Patel blamed on Thursday outgoing US President Donald Trump for the violence that erupted in Washington when his supporters stormed the US Capitol building as Congress was set to certify his electoral defeat to Joe Biden

The US legislature finally certified Biden's win with 306 electoral college votes minutes earlier.

"His comments directly led to the violence and so far, he's failed to condemn that violence, and that is completely wrong," Patel told the BBC broadcaster.

According to Patel, the US needs to have the presidential transition that it is "famous for" when it comes to the handover between different political parties after an election period.

"America needs to move on," she stressed, adding that the scenes that were seen in Washington are "completely unacceptable."

On Wednesday, tens of thousands of Trump's supporters encircled the Capitol building to peacefully protest the verification of the Electoral College votes, some of which the protesters claim are illegitimate.

However, a large group of individuals entered the building and reached the Senate chamber where they engaged with Capitol police.

The Washington Metropolitan Police Department has reported that at least four people died during the protests.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had taken to Twitter earlier to condemn violence in Washington.

"Disgraceful scenes in U.S. Congress. The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power," Johnson tweeted.

Several foreign leaders and top diplomats, including Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Argentine President Alberto Fernandez have condemned the violence in Washington fueled by Trump's supporters.