UK Home Secretary Braverman Resigns - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2022 | 10:44 PM

Secretary of State for the Home Department of the United Kingdom Suella Braverman was sacked after meeting with Prime Minister Liz Truss in the House of Commons on Wednesday, the Guardian reported, citing its sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) Secretary of State for the Home Department of the United Kingdom Suella Braverman was sacked after meeting with Prime Minister Liz Truss in the House of Commons on Wednesday, the Guardian reported, citing its sources.

According to the newspaper, Truss canceled her planned visit to a defense technology company to speak with Braverman at a meeting in the UK parliament, where she was allegedly informed of her resignation as home secretary.

The UK government declined to clarify the nature of Braverman's departure, the Guardian said.

The decision to sack the home secretary was lobbied by new UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt, the newspaper noted, citing its sources in the UK government.

Braverman has criticized Truss' reversal on her plans to introduce tax cuts for the wealthy to boost economic activity. Hunt, on his part, canceled almost all measures of the controversial plan to support the country's economy, proposed by his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng, to stabilize the economic situation.

Braverman would be the second high-ranking official in the UK government to resign in less than five days after Kwarteng announced his resignation from the post of the chancellor on Friday.

In recent days, the Truss administration has been harshly criticized for its failed economic policy that sparked turmoil in the market, and a growing number of Conservative members have called on the prime minister to resign.

