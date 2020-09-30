UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Home Secretary Explored Sending Asylum-Seekers To Remote Islands - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 01:55 PM

UK Home Secretary Explored Sending Asylum-Seekers to Remote Islands - Reports

The United Kingdom's Home Secretary Priti Patel asked officials to explore the possibility of sending asylum-seekers to isolated, far-off islands while their claims are being processed, the Financial Times reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) The United Kingdom's Home Secretary Priti Patel asked officials to explore the possibility of sending asylum-seekers to isolated, far-off islands while their claims are being processed, the Financial Times reported.

According to the publication, the conservative politician entertained the idea of building migrant processing shelters on Ascension Island and Saint Helena, remote volcanic islands in the Atlantic ocean, and even consulted the Foreign Office on the feasibility of such an operation.

Patel is set to address her Conservative Party on Sunday to discuss the issue of asylum-seekers crossing the English Channel illegally. The issue has become a great concern to the anti-immigrant party, given reports of an uptick in channel-crossings this year, FT reported.

The newspaper cited unofficial estimates as indicating that some 5,000 people have arrived via small boats by the end of August since the beginning of the year, compared to fewer than 2,000 in the previous year.

Patel appeared to have taken note from the Australian government's policies, which is known for using offshore processing and detention centers for migrants arriving illegally. The policy is currently criticized for migrant rights violations and inhuman housing conditions.

A well-placed source told the FT that the Home Office is currently exploring different options to upgrade its migration policy but that no decisions have yet been made.

The UK's remote island possession are somewhere halfway between Africa and South America and have populations of a few thousand people.

Related Topics

Africa Foreign Office Ascension Helena United Kingdom August Sunday From Government Housing

Recent Stories

One Person Killed, One Injured in Shooting at Amaz ..

1 minute ago

French takeover fight heats up as Veolia ups bid f ..

1 minute ago

Seafood exports gain momentum, increase by 12.25% ..

1 minute ago

'Nobody won': Conservatives in Biden hometown left ..

1 minute ago

Kuwait's Crown Prince Sworn In Before Parliament a ..

9 minutes ago

S. Korea reports 113 more COVID-19 cases, 23,812 i ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.