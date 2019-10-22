UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Home Secretary Makes Probe Into Manchester Arena Bombing Public Inquiry - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 09:44 PM

UK Home Secretary Makes Probe Into Manchester Arena Bombing Public Inquiry - Reports

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel announced on Tuesday that the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing would be investigated as a public inquiry, meaning the victims' family members will not be allowed at the hearings due to the sensitivity of material being presented

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) UK Home Secretary Priti Patel announced on Tuesday that the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing would be investigated as a public inquiry, meaning the victims' family members will not be allowed at the hearings due to the sensitivity of material being presented.

In September, Sir John Saunders, a retired High Court judge who will chair the inquiry, ruled that he could not proceed with the hearing because the government had refused to allow some of the material in the investigation be made public over national security considerations. He then sent Patel a letter in which he said it was of "paramount importance" that the inquest should be converted into a public inquiry so that a "fearless" investigation could take place.

According to Manchester Evening news, Patel said she made the decision following carefully considering Sir John Saunders' recommendations and that the inquiry, which will now be behind closed doors, would take place "as soon as practicably possible.

"

The home secretary added that a public inquiry would be the best ways for investigators to get answers.

A hearing to determine whether to make the investigation a public inquiry was initially set for October 7, but was canceled due to a technical issue.

On May 22, 2017, 22-year-old Salman Adebi committed a suicide attack in the Manchester Arena after an pop concert. A total of 23 people, including the bomber, were killed and hundreds more were injured. Earlier in the day, Salman's brother, Hashem, denied culpability in planning the attack and plead not guilty to 22 counts of murder.

Related Topics

Hearing Injured Murder Attack Suicide Attack Manchester United Kingdom May September October 2017 Family Government Best Court

Recent Stories

Putin, Erdogan Holding Talks in Sochi for Over Fiv ..

2 minutes ago

Cairo-Moscow Talks on Resumption of Charter Flight ..

2 minutes ago

Consul General of Qatar calls on Governor Sindh

2 minutes ago

Pakistani Prime Minister Congratulates Canada's Pr ..

2 minutes ago

Speakers call for awareness raising campaigns to f ..

1 hour ago

Supreme Court adjourns GIDC case till October 29

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.