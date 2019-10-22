UK Home Secretary Makes Probe Into Manchester Arena Bombing Public Inquiry - Reports

(@imziishan)

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel announced on Tuesday that the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing would be investigated as a public inquiry, meaning the victims' family members will not be allowed at the hearings due to the sensitivity of material being presented

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) UK Home Secretary Priti Patel announced on Tuesday that the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing would be investigated as a public inquiry, meaning the victims' family members will not be allowed at the hearings due to the sensitivity of material being presented.

In September, Sir John Saunders, a retired High Court judge who will chair the inquiry, ruled that he could not proceed with the hearing because the government had refused to allow some of the material in the investigation be made public over national security considerations. He then sent Patel a letter in which he said it was of "paramount importance" that the inquest should be converted into a public inquiry so that a "fearless" investigation could take place.

According to Manchester Evening news, Patel said she made the decision following carefully considering Sir John Saunders' recommendations and that the inquiry, which will now be behind closed doors, would take place "as soon as practicably possible.

"

The home secretary added that a public inquiry would be the best ways for investigators to get answers.

A hearing to determine whether to make the investigation a public inquiry was initially set for October 7, but was canceled due to a technical issue.

On May 22, 2017, 22-year-old Salman Adebi committed a suicide attack in the Manchester Arena after an pop concert. A total of 23 people, including the bomber, were killed and hundreds more were injured. Earlier in the day, Salman's brother, Hashem, denied culpability in planning the attack and plead not guilty to 22 counts of murder.