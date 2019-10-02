UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Home Secretary Pledges $25Mln In Funds To Tackle Drug Gangs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 02:10 AM

UK Home Secretary Pledges $25Mln in Funds to Tackle Drug Gangs

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) UK Home Secretary Priti Patel announced on Tuesday a 20 million pound ($25 million) fund to tackle drug gangs that use children as mules.

"Today I am announcing a 20 million pound package to roll up county lines drugs gangs to stop them from terrorizing our towns and our villages and exploiting our children," she said at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester.

The cash injection will help fund a bigger police presence, including undercover officers patrolling train stations, and beef up the National Police Coordination Centre.

Related Topics

UK Police Drugs Manchester From Million

Recent Stories

UAE wins ICAO membership for fifth consecutive tim ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Tonga discuss fostering ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler meets top Arab artists at opening of ..

2 hours ago

Ineos among 11 teams to file UCI complaint

2 hours ago

Global stocks turn lower on US manufacturing surve ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler visits 3D-printed homes construction ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.