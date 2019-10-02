UK Home Secretary Pledges $25Mln in Funds to Tackle Drug Gangs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) UK Home Secretary Priti Patel announced on Tuesday a 20 million pound ($25 million) fund to tackle drug gangs that use children as mules.

"Today I am announcing a 20 million pound package to roll up county lines drugs gangs to stop them from terrorizing our towns and our villages and exploiting our children," she said at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester.

The cash injection will help fund a bigger police presence, including undercover officers patrolling train stations, and beef up the National Police Coordination Centre.