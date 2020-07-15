UK Home Secretary Says Unaware of COVID-19 Rates Among Daily Foreign Arrivals

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The UK Home Office does not know how many of about 50,000 people who arrive in the United Kingdom every day are infected with COVID-19, Secretary Priti Patel said on Wednesday.

In order to prevent the virus from spreading, the UK government imposed a 14-day quarantine for those entering the UK territory, with the exception of a few dozens of countries. In late April, the authorities said they had decided not to impose mandatory checks due to the small number of arrivals, claiming that border checks would not make a difference.

"On a daily basis, the number of people coming into the country is approximately 50,000 people and that's across all modes of transport. I don't have a figure of people coming into the country on a daily basis with the coronavirus," Patel said while answering a question from Labor lawmaker Yvette Cooper.

The UK has so far confirmed a total of 291,911 cases, with a death toll of 45,053.