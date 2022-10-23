MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2022) UK Home Secretary Grant Shapps announced on Sunday his support for the candidacy of former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak as leader of the Conservative Party and next prime minister.

"We need someone who can provide stability and proven economic competence in these challenging times, and @RishiSunak is that person. That's why I'm backing him in the Conservative leadership contest," Shapps said in a tweet.

Sunak officially announced that he was running for prime minister earlier on Sunday after gathering enough support votes from fellow Tories. Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is considered his main rival, has yet to announce his bid officially, though, according to reports, he has managed to secure the required minimum of 100 Conservative votes.

The Telegraph newspaper reported earlier in the day that Sunak and Johnson held an 11”hour negotiation on Saturday but did not conclude any deal.

Outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss became the shortest-serving prime minister in UK history, stepping down just 44 days after taking the helm. She will remain in office until her successor is elected. The Conservative Party will hold a vote to pick its new leader and next prime minister from October 24-28.