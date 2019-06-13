UK Home Secretary Signs Extradition Order to Hand Assange Over to US

UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid said on Thursday that he had signed an extradition order for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to face court in the United States

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid said on Thursday that he had signed an extradition order for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to face court in the United States.

"He's rightly behind bars. There's an extradition request from the US that is before the courts tomorrow but yesterday I signed the extradition order and certified it," he said on a BBC Radio 4 show.

Javid said he wanted to "see justice done" but added the decision on whether to extradite Assange was ultimately up to the courts. A formal judicial ruling is expected on Friday.

The whistleblower was arrested at the Ecuadorean Embassy in London in April for skipping bail in 2012. The United Kingdom has since received two competing extradition requests from the United States and Sweden, which must be considered and approved by a UK judge.

The US Department of Justice added 17 new charges against Assange in May, on top of the initial hacking charge. The 47-year-old is also accused of revealing the Names of classified sources in violation of the Espionage Act, something that carries a lengthy prison sentence.