UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Home Secretary Signs Extradition Order To Hand Assange Over To US

Sumaira FH 9 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 04:54 PM

UK Home Secretary Signs Extradition Order to Hand Assange Over to US

UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid said on Thursday that he had signed an extradition order for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to face court in the United States

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid said on Thursday that he had signed an extradition order for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to face court in the United States.

"He's rightly behind bars. There's an extradition request from the US that is before the courts tomorrow but yesterday I signed the extradition order and certified it," he said on a BBC Radio 4 show.

Javid said he wanted to "see justice done" but added the decision on whether to extradite Assange was ultimately up to the courts. A formal judicial ruling is expected on Friday.

The whistleblower was arrested at the Ecuadorean Embassy in London in April for skipping bail in 2012. The United Kingdom has since received two competing extradition requests from the United States and Sweden, which must be considered and approved by a UK judge.

The US Department of Justice added 17 new charges against Assange in May, on top of the initial hacking charge. The 47-year-old is also accused of revealing the Names of classified sources in violation of the Espionage Act, something that carries a lengthy prison sentence.

Related Topics

London United Kingdom United States Sweden April May From Top Court Hacking

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues decree establishing Patients ..

56 minutes ago

President of Bulgaria launches World Congress of N ..

56 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi announces major exhibitions for n ..

56 minutes ago

Increase in salaries proof of PTI's doctors-friend ..

1 hour ago

Sumsam Bukhari comments on Maryam Nawaz's speech

1 hour ago

Prime Minister holds 'informal discussion' with Ru ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.