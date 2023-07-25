UK Home Secretary Unlawfully Withheld Food Payments Refugees - Reports

UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman acted unlawfully in withholding payments of 3 pounds ($3.85) a week to asylum-seekers, including pregnant women and young children, in the care of the UK state, the Independent reported on Monday, citing the United Kingdom High Court's ruling

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman acted unlawfully in withholding payments of 3 Pounds ($3.85) a week to asylum-seekers, including pregnant women and young children, in the care of the UK state, the Independent reported on Monday, citing the United Kingdom High Court's ruling.

The legal action against the UK Home Office was brought by a group of asylum-seekers who cited delays in the provision of financial assistance and processing of their asylum claims, which risked breaching their rights, the Independent reported.

The newspaper noted that in the UK, asylum-seekers are barred from paid work during their first year in the country; instead, they are to receive accommodation and financial assistance of 47.

39 pounds a week.

Following the ruling, the Home Office has the legal duty to provide asylum-seekers with appropriate support, the report read.

In response to the court's ruling, a Home Office spokesperson said the court's findings were being considered by the institution and would be responded to in due course, the newspaper reported.

Illegal migration has been a pressing issue for the UK for years and only intensified after the country left the European Union in 2020. The total number of migrants who entered the UK in 2022 was over 44,000. British media reported that the country was spending about 7 million pounds per day to house migrants in hotels.