Open Menu

UK Home Secretary Unlawfully Withheld Food Payments Refugees - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published July 25, 2023 | 07:30 PM

UK Home Secretary Unlawfully Withheld Food Payments Refugees - Reports

UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman acted unlawfully in withholding payments of 3 pounds ($3.85) a week to asylum-seekers, including pregnant women and young children, in the care of the UK state, the Independent reported on Monday, citing the United Kingdom High Court's ruling

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman acted unlawfully in withholding payments of 3 Pounds ($3.85) a week to asylum-seekers, including pregnant women and young children, in the care of the UK state, the Independent reported on Monday, citing the United Kingdom High Court's ruling.

The legal action against the UK Home Office was brought by a group of asylum-seekers who cited delays in the provision of financial assistance and processing of their asylum claims, which risked breaching their rights, the Independent reported.

The newspaper noted that in the UK, asylum-seekers are barred from paid work during their first year in the country; instead, they are to receive accommodation and financial assistance of 47.

39 pounds a week.

Following the ruling, the Home Office has the legal duty to provide asylum-seekers with appropriate support, the report read.

In response to the court's ruling, a Home Office spokesperson said the court's findings were being considered by the institution and would be responded to in due course, the newspaper reported.

Illegal migration has been a pressing issue for the UK for years and only intensified after the country left the European Union in 2020. The total number of migrants who entered the UK in 2022 was over 44,000. British media reported that the country was spending about 7 million pounds per day to house migrants in hotels.

Related Topics

European Union Young United Kingdom Women 2020 Media From Million Court

Recent Stories

NCM concludes successful participation at Internat ..

NCM concludes successful participation at International Union of Geodesy and Geo ..

13 minutes ago
 Addl. IGP directs police to remain high alert duri ..

Addl. IGP directs police to remain high alert during rains

2 minutes ago
 Tanzania to Receive $161.1Mln from Canada in Devel ..

Tanzania to Receive $161.1Mln from Canada in Development Aid - Global Affairs

2 minutes ago
 IMF nudges up 2023 economic outlook but warns of s ..

IMF nudges up 2023 economic outlook but warns of slowing global growth ahead

2 minutes ago
 CTD conducts search operation in different areas

CTD conducts search operation in different areas

2 minutes ago
 DC Jhal Magsi chairs meeting regarding monsoon rai ..

DC Jhal Magsi chairs meeting regarding monsoon rains

2 minutes ago
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits 19th Liwa Date ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits 19th Liwa Dates Festival

28 minutes ago
 Hungary's Szijjarto Speaks Out Against Boycott of ..

Hungary's Szijjarto Speaks Out Against Boycott of Olympic Athletes for Political ..

13 minutes ago
 Chelsea's Fleming set to return in Canada World Cu ..

Chelsea's Fleming set to return in Canada World Cup boost

13 minutes ago
 Russian Permanent Mission in Vienna Slams OSCE for ..

Russian Permanent Mission in Vienna Slams OSCE for Covering Up Kiev's Crimes

10 minutes ago
 RPO monitors Muharram processions online as mourne ..

RPO monitors Muharram processions online as mourners take out 75 processions in ..

10 minutes ago
 'Dream come true': Philippine fans celebrate histo ..

'Dream come true': Philippine fans celebrate historic World Cup win

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World