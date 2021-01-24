UrduPoint.com
UK Hopes For Deeper Alliance With US During Biden's Presidency, Johnson Says

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 02:50 AM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says his country hopes for deeper cooperation with Washington under the administration of US President Joe Biden.

"Great to speak to President @JoeBiden this evening.

I look forward to deepening the longstanding alliance between our two countries as we drive a green and sustainable recovery from COVID-19," Johnson wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Biden's inauguration ceremony took place on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Johnson welcomed Biden's decision to get the United States back to the Paris Climate Agreement.

President Biden signed several executive orders on Inauguration Day, including one on the US rejoining the Paris climate accord. The decision reverses former US President Donald Trump's move to abandon the treaty.

