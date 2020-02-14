UK Hopes Other Countries to Show Commitment to Net Zero Carbon Emissions - Foreign Office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) The United Kingdom hopes that other countries will join the commitment to achieve net-zero carbon emissions, Jane Rumble, the head of the Polar Regions Department of the UK Foreign Office, has told Sputnik in an interview.

"The UK is one of the small number of countries so far who have committed to net-zero carbon emissions. We are advocating that others follow because it is very clear that the impact of climate change in the Arctic is not coming from the Arctic. It is coming from countries outside the Arctic," Rumble said.

The diplomat noted that the only way to prevent climate change in the Arctic and further warming was to combat global climate change.

In June 2019, the UK parliament passed a law that stipulated a commitment to cut greenhouse gas emissions in the country to net zero by 2050, making the UK the first major economy to legislate lowering its contribution to global warming.

The UK has been on track toward a greener economy for years amid multiple controversies surrounding its policies to mitigate the effects of climate change.

Last May, the UK parliament declared a "climate emergency," following a series of protests by environmental activists, while not yet committing legally to any concrete measures.

Last year, the International Energy Agency commended the United Kingdom for achieving record levels of cuts to carbon dioxide outputs since the late 19th century, in part due to extensive investments in the renewable energy sector.