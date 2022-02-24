UrduPoint.com

UK Hopes Ukraine Can Resist Russia's Military Operation - Prime Minister's Office

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed hope in a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Ukraine could resist Russia's military operation, the prime minister's office said on Thursday.

"The Prime Minister said he hoped Ukraine could resist and that Ukraine and its people were in the thoughts of everyone in the United Kingdom people during this dark time," the office said in a statement.

The West will not stand aside from the unfolding situation, the statement read.

