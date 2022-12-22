UK Hospices Mull Closing Beds, Cutting Staff Due to Rising Energy Bills - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) UK hospice charity organizations that provide support to improve the lives of people with incurable illnesses may be forced to close beds and significantly reduce the number of staff due to rising energy bills, UK media reported on Thursday.

Hospices, which heavily depend on charitable donations to cover about 70-80% of their operating costs, have to pay 350% more for energy bills as they use gas and electricity intensively to provide patients with optimal care standards, the Guardian said.

"The cost of living crisis is having a huge impact on hospices and the people they care for. Hospices are a critical partner to the health system... If rising energy costs impact their ability to continue those services, then this will have a knock-on effect on to the already overstretched NHS (National Health Service)," Hospice UK chief executive Toby Porter was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

He called on the UK government to provide hospices with state assistance to cope with energy bills after the current business support scheme, through which the government offers a discount on unit prices for energy used by businesses, ends on March 31, the Guardian reported.

"We are at the point where we will have to take some very difficult decisions in terms of our business model and our service provision. Closing beds would be a last resort, but we are seriously going to have to think about this. The government needs to sit up and listen to hospices; we are an essential part of the care delivery system. We are not a luxury," Rachel McMillan, chief executive of one of the country's biggest hospices, St Ann's, was quoted as saying by the Guardian.

The UK has about 200 hospices and their funding via the country's National Health Service was significantly cut in 2016, as some two-thirds of them had funding cut or frozen. Most hospices mainly rely on local charity fundraising to stay open and rising energy bills only aggravate the situation.