UK Hospitals Pressure Medical Personnel Against Talking About COVID-19 With Media -Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Hospitals across the United Kingdom are threatening doctors and nurses with sanctions to stop them from talking to the media about the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, The Guardian reported on Thursday.

Healthcare professionals say that they feel blocked from talking to the media about their work, according to the newspaper.

Hospitals might be acting like this because of the high level of panic among UK citizens, The Guardian continued.

Several workers have told the newspaper that they fear losing their jobs over this issue.

Meanwhile, the unions representing the UK's National Health Service (NHS) have already expressed their concerns about the workers being silenced. According to�Colenzo Jarrett-Thorpe, the national officer for health at the Unite union, cited by The Guardian, NHS could be worried that the failures of the country's healthcare system could be exposed, and thus they are trying to prevent medical personnel from talking to the media.

The UK has so far confirmed 60,733 COVID-19 cases and more than 7,000 deaths from coronavirus-related complications.�